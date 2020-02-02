Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their positive rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $370.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.30. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

