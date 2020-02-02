Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 179,178 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Hilton Hotels worth $52,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 112,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,988,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

