Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $62.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $62,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 356,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,685,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,386,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.