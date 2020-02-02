Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.89% of Brixmor Property Group worth $56,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

