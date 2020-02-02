Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $64.72 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 859,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,715,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of IHS Markit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $81.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

