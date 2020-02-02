Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,757 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $67,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,181 shares of company stock worth $6,565,950. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.