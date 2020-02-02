Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 983,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $55,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 37.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 281.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Timken by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $52.53 on Friday. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

