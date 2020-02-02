S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 255,461 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $119.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,959.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.