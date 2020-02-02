S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 535,899 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

