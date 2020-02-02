S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

