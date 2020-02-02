S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 267,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

NYSE ED opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

