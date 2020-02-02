S.A. Mason LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.