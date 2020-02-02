S.A. Mason LLC Takes $44,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in State Street by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

