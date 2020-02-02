S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE GM opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.