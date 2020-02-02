S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 414,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 143,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $169,020.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,375,465 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

