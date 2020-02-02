S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

