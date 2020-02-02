S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Earnings Results

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

