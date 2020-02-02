Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.