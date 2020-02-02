Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 488,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. Saia has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Saia by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

