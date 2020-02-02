San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 444.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 326,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

