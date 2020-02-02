San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $157.31 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

