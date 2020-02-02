San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 5,725 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.