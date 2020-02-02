Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit