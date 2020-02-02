Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.