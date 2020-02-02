Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE:SC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.