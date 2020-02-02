Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 36,660 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Friday. 2,326,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

