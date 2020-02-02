Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 0.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

