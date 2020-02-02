Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 4,644,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

