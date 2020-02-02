SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%.

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.72. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

