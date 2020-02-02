Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,586,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.