Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. 1,259,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

