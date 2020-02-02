Seele One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.61 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Seele has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, DDEX and HADAX. Seele has a total market cap of $58.94 million and approximately $32.61 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.57 or 0.05938230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

