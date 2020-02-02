Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

