Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005559 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, BitForex, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

