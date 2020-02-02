ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $330.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.93.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $209.99 and a twelve month high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

