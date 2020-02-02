Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $872,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

