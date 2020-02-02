Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,945,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

