Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

CRESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.