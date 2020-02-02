Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.70-23.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.259-18.617 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.73 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.91 to $20.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.96.

NYSE:SHW traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

