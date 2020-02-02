Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,427,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,936,893 shares of company stock worth $20,249,484. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

