Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $116.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,760. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

