SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. SMTC has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841 over the last ninety days. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

