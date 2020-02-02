Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

Software stock opened at €30.15 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

