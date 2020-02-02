Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.