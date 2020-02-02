Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $6.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

