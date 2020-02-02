Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 213.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

BATS IBML remained flat at $$26.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,232 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

