Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPIN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 612,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $57.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.