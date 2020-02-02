Sonata Capital Group Inc. Invests $372,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 511.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.