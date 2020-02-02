Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 17,738 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

