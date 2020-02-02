Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 1,945,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,195. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

