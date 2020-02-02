Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,843 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. 5,552,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

